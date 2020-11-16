Miluna contest with Miss Italy











A legend of jewelry. It is that of the Cielo family, according to which the link with the world of gold dates back to 1270, in Venice. In that year the poet Cielo d’Alcamo met the young Marco Polo, from whom he bought some gems brought from the Far East. The poet, who was probably also inspired by trade, would then have brought the stones to the court of Palermo, where Charles of Anjou reigned. Also according to this reconstruction, the first jewels in a certain sense signed Cielo were born.



Seven centuries later, the descendant of Cielo D’Alcamo, Sergio Cielo, founded Cielo Venezia 1270, a Venetian goldsmith company. The company manages several brands, starting with the high-end designer jewelry Mattia Cielo. But also more fashionable brands, such as Miluna, which for decades has been a sponsor of the Miss Italia beauty contest. And on the occasion of Miss Italia 2020 of 2020, Miluna launched a contest, this time for the buyers of Miluna jewels who will send a story about happiness by December 15th. Up for grabs every week are five customized cultured pearl bracelets with the pendant of the initial of the name in silver and topaz, as well as the final extraction of an 18-karat gold necklace with a diamond.















