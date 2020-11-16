Manga style for Baccarat











Baccarat Crystal is a French manufacturer of fine crystal and jewelery items. It is based in the town from which it takes its name: Baccarat, in France. It is a company with a long tradition, so much so that it has two museums: the Baccarat Museum of Baccarat, Meurthe-et-Moselle and the Baccarat Museum of Paris on Place des États-Unis. Last year Baccarat presented Be@rbrick Baccarat, a collection inspired by the Japanese manga character.



For 2020 Be@rbrick Baccarat is now also available in a bijoux version. The object born of the daring collaboration of the French Maison with the Japanese brand Medicom Toy, has been transformed into a street style bijoux look. The image of the manga character has been reinterpreted by various contemporary artists, street artists, fashion designers, the iconic art toy inspired by the reproduction of Lego characters in the guise of a teddy bear. With a silver frame, Be@rbrick bijoux has been transformed into a necklace, earrings and brooch in transparent, red or black crystal. Prices: the necklace 390 euros, brooch 250 euros, earrings 350 euros.



Baccarat also asked artist-designer Jaime Hayon to add his touch to the Pop Ring, Baccarat’s bestselling ring. The crystal has vibrant colors and a large volume, available in four colors: amber, peony, light blue, turquoise. Now the rings also feature Jaime Hayon decorations, engraved and gilded in pure gold. Pop Ring is part of Faunacrystopolis, the new collection of spectacular pieces on the border between design, art and decoration, conceived by Jaime Hayon for Baccarat.

















