









The angular geometries of American designer John Brevard, an architect lent to jewelry ♦

John Brevard is an American designer who lives among Miami and New York. If you like the architecture, as well as jewelry, he is the man for you. He interprets his work, in fact, like a bridge between the two disciplines. Geometry, however, which also has a direct line to that found in nature, from the stars to the crystals, plus a strong sensitivity to some social issues, such as the preservation of ancient monuments of architecture (for example, in South East Asian). And last but not least, it has a strong attraction to the artistic side of architecture as to the jewelry.



So much so that on his website also sells works of design, sculptures, furniture of refined design. Do not think that Brevard is a cheerful «bon vivant». At age 14, John Brevard contracted meningitis and was close to death. He remained in a coma for several weeks, followed by convulsions. Then, he lost all his memory. Yet today claims that this experience was a catalyst for his philosophy of designer, but also for his work ethic.













