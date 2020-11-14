









It’s time to say goodbye to a great jewelry designer. But, thankfully, it’s not that kind of goodbye. Instead, it is a greeting and a wish: Suzanne Syz, a Swiss designer who has been an excellent example of creativity in the somewhat static world of jewelry in recent years, has decided to devote herself to something else. To wine, to be precise, with her company in Tuscany. Biodynamic wine.



It is a real shame for those who love jewelry, which Suzanne Syz has been able to renew with the use of materials and technology. The use of titanium, the irony of certain collections, the ability to make irreverence pleasant, are characteristics that only a few can boast. The designer, who worked in Geneva, was born in Zurich, studied in Paris, then moved to New York in the 1980s and joined the circle of Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, Julian Schnabel, Francesco Clemente and Jeff Koons. The closeness to these artists greatly influenced her style. Strong colors, surprising compositions and unusual materials were trademarks of his work.



















