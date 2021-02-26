Michael Kors’ new spring chains



x







Chains redesigned, embellished, enriched, plated, polished, set with crystals. The global brand Michael Kors has prepared a series of jewels with variations on the theme of the chain for spring 2021, but not only. To create the new series of jewels (price of over 300 euros for the bracelet with spring closure), the American designer has chosen to enrich the chain links with cubic zirconia pavé. The jewelry is crafted from sterling silver and comes in two 14-karat yellow or rose gold and rhodium plating.



Furthermore, jewels such as the bracelet are also composed of a small pendant with the initials of the brand, MK. How are these jewels kept? The information is provided directly by the company: “Michael Kors Jewelry jewels are made with precious metals combined with other elements including semi-precious stones. It is recommended to apply perfumes and cosmetics before wearing the jewelry. Clean each jewel with the soft cloth provided. Keep jewelry away from moisture to prevent it from oxidizing. Store the jewels in a clean and dry place, such as the box containing the product ».















