Damiani pushes digital and calls Andrea Ferrazzi

Damiani has appointed Andrea Ferrazzi as head of the Digital department. Objective: to strengthen and further structure the digitization process already underway in the Group. Sales, even for the jewelery sector, no longer pass only through the traditional channel, that is, the boutiques. For this reason Damiani plans to strengthen and develop an e-commerce and omnichannel platform for all the brands of the group (in particular, Damiani, Salvini and Bliss). The goal is the consolidation of the digital presence in all markets and of the CRM (customer relationship management, i.e. customer relations and management) for the development of a digital customer experience integrated with the retail network, which allows enthusiasts to view at any time (and anywhere in the world) a wide selection of creations, including through new digital experiences organized with excellent partners to promote the heritage of the brand and related products.



In addition, new digital and e-commerce services will be implemented to support the sites and digital communication activities of authorized retailers, as well as an online insurance service.



Andra Ferrazzi, graduated in Design at the Politecnico di Milano with a thesis on digital information trends through multichanneling, specialized in user experience, design and digital communication, and was responsible for digital marketing in the Tod’s Group.

















