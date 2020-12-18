Mattioli’s new dreams











Rêver, in the language of Charles Baudelaire, describes the involuntary act of imagining during sleep. In the language of Licia Mattioli, however, the same word means a line of jewels that presents the stones set upside down, that is, with the tip protruding on the visible side of earrings or rings. The Rêve_r collection, presented in 2016 (we talked about it here), over time has added other dreams to its repertoire. And he continues to add, also because dreams are inexhaustible like the imagination of those who design jewels.



The jewels that expand the collection of the Turin-based Maison Mattioli are earrings that maintain the slightly punk spirit and shape of the original line unaltered. Two are rather large hoop earrings, made of gold and titanium with the addition of tanzanites or white and black diamonds. Other drop earrings also use tourmaline and amethyst, diamond garnets and kogolong.

















