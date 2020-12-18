A showcase to Daniela De Marchi











Daniela De Marchi has a boutique in Milan, but also exports her jewels to France, Great Britain or Japan.

Milan, in addition to being an Italian city, is also a brand. It rhymes with design, fashion, style. For these hidden virtues Milan is famous all over the world. It is therefore not surprising that those who design jewels in this city find an international echo. But it is also not surprising that those who succeed abroad in Italy are less well known. Nemo profeta in patria, recite the latins sacred texts (no one is a prophet in his home), as testified by Daniela De Marchi. The designer is known and appreciated in Milan, where she has boutiques and ateliers, but is also distributed throughout the rest of Italy. In addition, her bijoux are also sold abroad, such as France, Great Britain and as far as Japan.



Daniela De Marchi dedicated herself to jewelery at the age of 23, after winning a scholarship at the Ied, the European Institute of Design. Today, her jewels, with the Ddm brand, are made mainly of silver and bronze, with the addition of natural stones, but also white or brown diamonds. The designer offers silver earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets also with colored enamels. And brass is also presented in eight different colors: golden, copper, purple, red, silver, turquoise, ultramarine and midnight. One of the flagship collections, D by Diamonds adds small white diamonds to the simple bronze, which embellish the jewel.

















