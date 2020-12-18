ANELLI, Argento, vetrina — December 18, 2020 at 5:00 am

There is gold among Christofle’s silver




Enter a silverware shop, famous for its silver, and go out with a gold ring. It has been possible for some time if the store is part of the French chain Christofle. The Maison founded by Charles Christofle, which has its workshops in Yainville, Normandy, is best known for household items, from cutlery to vases. But it has also been active for a long time in the jewelry sector, where it has repeatedly presented new collections with a strong aptitude for modern design.

Pendente in oro rosa e diamanti
Pendente in oro rosa e diamanti

One of his classic collections, for example, is Idole. The jewels are played on the geometric figure of the circle: alongside the silver line, however, in this collection there are also rings and pendants in white or pink gold and diamonds. Not only that: semi-precious stones have also appeared alongside silver, such as rhodochrosite, rose quartz, amethyst and topaz.
Orecchini pendenti in argento sterling con rodocrosite
Orecchini pendenti in argento sterling con rodocrosite

In short, the collection marks an innovation for this company that makes tradition its flag: the Maison was the “king’s goldsmith” in 1844 for King Louis Philippe, and then for the Emperor Napoleon III. Today it counts on with 51 own stores on five continents.
Anello Idole in argento
Anello Idole in argento

Fede nuziale in oro bianco e diamanti
Fede nuziale in oro bianco e diamanti
Bracciale in argento
Bracciale in argento
Anello Idole in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Idole in oro bianco e diamanti

Anello Idole in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello Idole in oro rosa e diamanti







