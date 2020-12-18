There is gold among Christofle’s silver











Enter a silverware shop, famous for its silver, and go out with a gold ring. It has been possible for some time if the store is part of the French chain Christofle. The Maison founded by Charles Christofle, which has its workshops in Yainville, Normandy, is best known for household items, from cutlery to vases. But it has also been active for a long time in the jewelry sector, where it has repeatedly presented new collections with a strong aptitude for modern design.



One of his classic collections, for example, is Idole. The jewels are played on the geometric figure of the circle: alongside the silver line, however, in this collection there are also rings and pendants in white or pink gold and diamonds. Not only that: semi-precious stones have also appeared alongside silver, such as rhodochrosite, rose quartz, amethyst and topaz.



In short, the collection marks an innovation for this company that makes tradition its flag: the Maison was the “king’s goldsmith” in 1844 for King Louis Philippe, and then for the Emperor Napoleon III. Today it counts on with 51 own stores on five continents.

















