Marco Bicego and the Lucia collection, a tribute to the designer’s mother











With a work spanning over two years, Marco Bicego has completed a collection that he particularly cares about. In fact, the collection is called Lucia, the name of the designer’s mother. Not only that: the jewels were inspired by a capsule collection made by his father Giuseppe in the nineties, and created from a necklace that he himself had produced for his wife. Marco Bicego’s mother, in fact.



The Venetian designer thus decided to underline the importance of the link with his family in his personal and professional growth path. Characteristic of this collection is the chain in which the two basic elements that compose it are merged, to create a unique entity. A bond that is also symbolic. The chain is made of engraved gold and is embellished with pavé of diamonds of different caliber. Bracelet and necklace can be tied together to create a continuum. A valuable result, which perfectly pays homage to the maternal figure of the designer.















