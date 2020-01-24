bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — January 24, 2020 at 5:00 am

Marco Bicego and the Lucia collection, a tribute to the designer’s mother





With a work spanning over two years, Marco Bicego has completed a collection that he particularly cares about. In fact, the collection is called Lucia, the name of the designer’s mother. Not only that: the jewels were inspired by a capsule collection made by his father Giuseppe in the nineties, and created from a necklace that he himself had produced for his wife. Marco Bicego’s mother, in fact.

Anello in oro e diamanti della collezione Lucia
Anello in oro e diamanti della collezione Lucia

The Venetian designer thus decided to underline the importance of the link with his family in his personal and professional growth path. Characteristic of this collection is the chain in which the two basic elements that compose it are merged, to create a unique entity. A bond that is also symbolic. The chain is made of engraved gold and is embellished with pavé of diamonds of different caliber. Bracelet and necklace can be tied together to create a continuum. A valuable result, which perfectly pays homage to the maternal figure of the designer.

Bracciale con fiocco
Bracciale con fiocco
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale a catena in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale a catena in oro giallo e diamanti
Marco Bicego, bracciale a catena in oro giallo e diamanti
Marco Bicego, bracciale a catena in oro giallo e diamanti
Tre collane in oro rosa, giallo e bianco
Tre collane in oro rosa, giallo e bianco
Collana in oro giallo e diamanti
Collana in oro giallo e diamanti
Collana con pendente in oro giallo e diamanti
Collana con pendente in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale in oro Lucia
Bracciale in oro Lucia

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti







