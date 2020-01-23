The jewelry for the year of the Chinese horoscope mouse











Mouse-shaped jewelry for those who follow the Chinese horoscope. Indeed, 2020 is the year of the mouse. According to tradition, whoever was born under the sign of the Mouse, that is after January 25, which marks the Chinese New Year, is witty, kind and versatile. People capable of surprising, above all. Those who came into the world in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and, obviously, 2020 were born under the sign of the mouse. Be careful, however, because the zodiac sign should be considered only after the beginning of the year , which falls on variable dates between January and February.



In reality, what in the West is considered to be Chinese New Year is the spring festival or lunar new year and is also celebrated in Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Bhutan, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan. In the East, in fact, a lunisolar calendar is used for this type of festivities: the months begin in conjunction with each new moon. As mentioned, for this reason the starting date of the first month, and of the new year, can vary by about 29 days, between 21 January and 19 February of the western calendar. But that won’t stop you from wearing mouse-inspired jewelry, and especially Mickey Mouse.



















