Mabina unchained




According to the common definition, A chain is a serial set of connected pieces, the links, usually made of metal, with an overall character similar to that of a rope: it is flexible and curved and at the same time it is linear, rigid and resistant to the traction. All useless words for those who wear a chain with the aim of wearing a chain around the neck or wrist. The chains have long since returned to vogue, as the Milanese brand Mabina recalls.

Bracciale con maglie zigrinate
The chains of Mabina Gioielli are in gilded silver, proposed in various shapes. The “cross” link chain, describes has an adjustable size and lobster clasp (price: 94 euros), the “marine” link, with longer elements, is used for the adjustable size gilded silver bracelet and lobster clasp closure (price: 104 euros). Another bracelet uses a two-dimensional “knurled” link chain (price: 164 euros). Again: there are an adjustable Seventies-style bracelet with lobster clasp closure (price: 169 euros), the classic groumette mesh covered with zircons (79 euros) and in a smooth, gilded silver version, a bracelet with a considerable volume. (154 euros).

Bracciale in argento placcato oro
Bracciale groumette con cubic zirconia
Bracciale di Mabina Gioielli
Bracciale a maglia larga tipo marina
Bracciale con maglie godronate
