









The La Gioia di Pomellato collection, now in its second edition (the first was presented in 2020), aims to be above all a joy for those who receive it as a gift. But that’s not all: the collection is the second debut of the Italian Maison, which is part of the Kering group, in the world of high jewelery. The creative director, Vincenzo Castaldo, however, avoided a clean slate approach, that is, starting from scratch: La Gioia (meaning the joy in Italian) is a journey through the history of the brand, he explained. Instead, he has chosen a continuity with Pomellato’s tradition, with the addition of those pluses that make the collection stand on the podium of high jewelery.



For example, with the use of yellow and pink gold chains, which were almost a symbol of the eighties and nineties. In this case, however, the chains are enriched with tanzanites, turquoise or diamonds, as well as being reinterpreted with different motifs. This is the case, for example, of the Haiku Turquoise T-Chain necklace, a unique piece in 18-karat yellow and pink gold with a pavé of diamonds, in the shape of ancient Japanese coins, one of which is carved in turquoise and an elaborate T-clasp. .For Pomellato too, the yellow of gold is tinged with green: the collection involves the use of exclusively responsible gold, 100% locally produced, and the reuse of existing jewels. All entirely produced in Italy in the Maison’s goldsmith workshop.