Doryn Wallach, Manhattan art deco style




New York-style Art Deco jewelry of rising designer Doryn Wallach, with her novelties ♦

Doryn Wallach was recently named Emerging Designer of 2016 by Centurion Jewelry and entered among the “rising stars” chosen by Jck in Las Vegas. And in 2017 she made his debut at Couture. And to say that she had specialized as an interior designer. Houses, apartments, furniture were his first interest: she, in fact, studied interior design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Anello in oro con diamanti e onice pan di zucchero esagonale
Then, he discovered the jewelry. In any case, his first interest transpires on the type of style that Doryn chose: geometric, with a stated preference for the art deco. Almost as necklaces, bracelets and rings were small luxury furnishings to wear. One way of interpreting the decidedly modern jewelry. She lives and works in New York and as a newyorker she is attracted by the atmosphere of his city, full of contrasts: perhaps this is why in his jewels are intersecting lines, unusual stones, with amazing texture. She use, for example, gold satin with a white or black diamond, onyx, agate, turquoise, red coral, pearls, sapphires and emeralds, but strictly separated into different jewelry.

Bracciale in oro con diamanti taglio rosa
Anello in oro con diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti neri e smeraldi
Pendente stile vintage in oro bianco, diamanti e onice

Anello in agata marmorizzata con diamanti e oro giallo satinato
Orecchini di Doryn Wallach
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi e neri
Pendente in oro, diamanti, agata e perla
Anello in oro satinato con perle
Anello in oro con diamanti e onice pan di zucchero esagonale
