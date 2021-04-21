Louis Vuitton high jewelry in the V sign











Along with high fashion, high jewelery presents itself with new products at the beginning of each year. For 2021, Louis Vuitton‘s artistic director for watches and jewelry, Francesca Amfitheatrof, has chosen a minimalist style, perhaps in tune with the atmosphere of introspective reflection that marked the end of 2020 and the beginning of the new year. The high jewelery collection is called Pure V and plays with the initial letter of the surname of Gaston-Louis, grandson of the founder of the Maison and active in the first half of the twentieth century, the entrepreneur who made the company famous as a manufacturer of suitcases and trunks.



The letter V is interpreted with a direct link to the Art Deco era, the golden period of the Maison, which has turned into an empire of luxury: now it distinguishes the brand of the LVMH group. The jewels, with a very geometric design, have a preference for white gold, diamonds and onyx. The collection is not very large: it includes eight pieces and includes a necklace entirely encrusted with diamonds, including a two-carat pear-cut diamond in the letter V. The collection is also connected, in some way, to the Acte V High Jewelery of 2014 and includes two sets of rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces.