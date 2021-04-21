Tiffany, jewels in a Rosé version











Rosé. What better name to be compared to a jewelry brand? The name, in addition to indicating one of the most popular colors of gold, is also that of a singer who is part of the Korean musical group Blackpink. And Rosé is the new global ambassador of Tiffany. Blackpink is the highest-rated Korean women’s group on the Billboard Hot 100, the first in the Asian country to offer an album that has sold more than a million copies. Rosé, pseudonym of Roseanne Park, 24, however, has the advantage of speaking the English language, as she was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, even though she now lives in Seoul. In addition to singing with Blackpink colleagues, she has also embarked on a solo career.



Tiffany’s desire to gain accreditation among young people and, in particular, in Asia, is obvious. Rosé’s first task concerns the digital campaign of the Tiffany City HardWear 2021 collection. Inspired by a bracelet from the Tiffany archives from 1971 and presented for the first time in 2017, the Tiffany City HardWear collection evokes the charm and energy of New York.