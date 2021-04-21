Orecchini, vetrina — April 21, 2021 at 4:20 am

Grainne Morton’s vintage balances




Glass, vintage pendants, gold-plated silver, plus an unlimited dose of whimsy. Grainne Morton is a Northern Irish designer who loves composing her jewels as if they were paintings, unique pieces that attract attention and tell stories, for those who believe they are also amulets, and wink at Calder’s mobile sculptures. In particular, the technique of using small elements in balance such as on a scale is used for a wide range of earrings.

Orecchini con peridoto, cammeo, madreperla, opale, topazio, turchese, perla e pietra di luna, argento placcato oro 18 carati
A predilection, that of composing jewelry also with vintage elements, which derives from the childhood spent with parents who she describes as creatives and lovers of antiques. Folklore, music and fairy tales from her native country did the rest. A tradition that Grainne Morton brought to Edinburgh, Scotland, where the designer studied and where she currently lives and works. The passion for collecting objects of the past, which she reuses together with gold-plated silver and semi-precious stones for her jewels, which she now also sells online, has become her trademark over the years.
Anello con occhio di vetro antico su argento placcato oro
Collana in argento placcato oro 18 carati, onice, madreperla, bottone antico, cammeo, conchiglia, strass vintage e vetro vintage
Collana con ciondoli blu, occhio lavorato a mano, bottoni antichi, laboradite, perla, pietra di luna, conchiglia vintage, lapislazzuli, vetro vintage, opale, turchese, smalto
Orecchini con vetro vintage, strass vintage, corallo, cammeo, avventurina, granato e lapislazzuli, argento placcato oro 18 carati
Orecchini con lapislazzuli, cammeo, abalone, opale, quarzo rivestito, ametista e strass vintage, argento placcato oro 18 carati
Orecchini con lapislazzuli, turchese, perla, opale e strass vintage argento placcato oro 18 carati
