Grainne Morton’s vintage balances











Glass, vintage pendants, gold-plated silver, plus an unlimited dose of whimsy. Grainne Morton is a Northern Irish designer who loves composing her jewels as if they were paintings, unique pieces that attract attention and tell stories, for those who believe they are also amulets, and wink at Calder’s mobile sculptures. In particular, the technique of using small elements in balance such as on a scale is used for a wide range of earrings.



A predilection, that of composing jewelry also with vintage elements, which derives from the childhood spent with parents who she describes as creatives and lovers of antiques. Folklore, music and fairy tales from her native country did the rest. A tradition that Grainne Morton brought to Edinburgh, Scotland, where the designer studied and where she currently lives and works. The passion for collecting objects of the past, which she reuses together with gold-plated silver and semi-precious stones for her jewels, which she now also sells online, has become her trademark over the years.