Lights and colors by Bavna











The colorful and bright jewels by Sunny Jain, Indian by birth but American by adoption, who created Bavna ♦

Sunny by name and by nature. The jewelry designed by Sunny Jain are bright like the sun that illuminates California, where the designer has grown. The love for bright colors, the Bavna designer has acquired since childhood, from his jewelers family originating in India, where he was born. Sunny Jain, in short, has grown up in the midst of jewelry and immediately felt attracted by the colorful world of gems. Yet before turning to rings and necklaces he wanted to graduate in medicine, his second passion. Perhaps the ability to see inside the human body he also added the ability to interpret the soul of the great colored stones used for collections of Bavna, who created in 2011.



A curiosity: the name Bavna in ancient Sanskrit means “good intentions”, it is also his mother’s name, to which the designer is very attached. Her jewelry, often unique pieces designed around stones with unique color were appreciated by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Rihanna, Camila Alves, Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Christina Hendricks, Kim Kardashian and Anne Hathaway. Lavinia Andorno













