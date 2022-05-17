









A new star has been born in the world of jewelry. His name is Saurabh Bhola, he was born in New Dehli, where the family jewelry is based, but he has traveled half the world. He studied design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City with Maurice Galli, former creative director of Harry Winston. He also worked for Tiffany & Co. as a designer, for the Iridesse pearl jewelry chain. Thanks to his attitude he was chosen for a program called Workshop Without The Walls and won a scholarship to study design in Italy, at the Milan Polytechnic.



Meanwhile, he creates unique pieces that have attracted the attention of fans. In 2020 he won the Centurion’s Emerging Designer and in May 2022 he participated in GemGèneve. His style blends ancient Indian tradition in the selection of gems, including Golconda diamonds, with a modern and imaginative design. His path started precisely from the study of the traditional Navaratna: an ancient Sanskrit word that means nine gems.The jewels created in this style have an important cultural significance in India, as a symbol of wealth, status and also with beneficial talismans for health and well-being. The traditional combination of nine gemstones includes ruby, diamond, blue sapphire, yellow sapphire, emerald, red coral, pearl, cat’s eye and hessonite, worn in a single ornament. From here Saurabh Bhola began a path that led him to design unique pieces, but with a completely modern style, with elaborate volumes and a refined execution technique, placing one Navaratna stone at the center at a time.













