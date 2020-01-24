Zoë Chicco, from Florence to LA











Zoë Chicco’s new jewels, even those with Gemfields emeralds ♦

Italian surname, but she is born in Pennsylvania: Zoë Chicco has convinced stars like Giselle Bundchen, Sofia Vergara, Cameron Diaz, Dakota Fanning, Demi Moore, Penelope Cruz, Jessica Simpson, Uma Thurman or Marisa Tomei that her jewelry is cool. And within 15 years he has managed to be present in more than 100 stores in the US, and more she is selling online through its website. She is curious, loves to travel, oriented towards simplicity without obsucure her fantasy, Zoë Chicco is based in Los Angeles, where she has a staff that creates its handcrafted jewelry lines.



She works in 14k gold, oxidized silver and diamonds. It has become designers after proper training: she started designing jewelry at a very early age. She attended the Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then was in Florence, at the Studio Arts Center International. In Italy he then shot here and there between centers specialized in the processing of jewelry. Her dog is named Rocco, another link with Italy. Here are some examples of his work.

















