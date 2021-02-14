Kidult chooses the image of Frida Kahlo











The curious story of Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter active in the period between the two world wars, communist and wife of the painter Diego Rivera, continues. Frida would never have imagined becoming an icon of the Western capitalist world, but her story is full of surprises. The artist today is an international brand that is marketed by the Frida Kahlo Corporation, a company based in Florida, and which authorizes the commercial use of the face of the unfortunate painter (she was struck by polio as a child and then hit by a bus) undisputed interpreter of Mexican popular culture.



Among the posthumous appearances of the artist there is now the collection of Frida Kahlo Official Collection bijoux by Kidult, a brand of the Milanese company Mabina. It is a collection of necklaces and bracelets that use the icon of the Mexican painter: it consists of nine necklaces and 11 women’s bracelets, made of 316L steel. The bijoux are composed with tags that reproduce images and carry meaningful phrases, in English and Italian. For example, “It’s true, I’m here, and I’m just as strange as you”, or “In love with you, with life, and after whoever you want”. Prices range from 39 euros for the long necklace to 31 euros for the bracelet.

















