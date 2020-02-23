Bijan & Co, gems for queens











Jewels worthy of queens of Bijan & Co, New York brand ♦ ︎

It defines itself as a brand specialized in majestic jewels, suitable for a queen. For once, the description is not excessive. Bijan & Co., in New York, is a company that collects jewels of known or unknown brands, but all of great value. Large necklaces of diamonds and precious stones, massive earrings for size and value, bracelets worthy of a maharani: these are pieces that can cost tens of thousands of dollars and, in some cases, exceed one million.



Exceptional pieces that the family-run company, led by Eliot Elihu, is able to find on the market and resell all over the world, especially in countries where the number of zeros following a figure is less important. The quality of the proposed jewels is called “museum”. They are pieces, that is, that not only have a value for quantity and size, that is, for the number of carats of the stones, but also for their quality that is at the highest level. The jewels that the brand shows every year are there to prove it. Giulia Netrese





















