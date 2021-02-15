









The new golden brass jewelry of one of the most quoted and versatile designers in Paris: Hervé Van der Straeten ♦

Artist and designer Hervé Van der Straeten, in jewelery has the same sculptural approach when designing a piece of furniture or a consumer object, for example, his bottle of the perfume J’Adore for Dior.



Elegant lines, contrasting materials, bold proportions, variations in shape for jewelry in 24 karat gold-plated brass, inspired by surrealism, Asia and the Art Deco and produced in his studio in Paris. Known in France for winning numerous awards, he likes to mix geometrical with baroque and create optical illusions. M.d.B.













