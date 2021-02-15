COLLANE, Design, vetrina — February 15, 2021 at 4:00 am

New Hervé Van der Straeten’s design




The new golden brass jewelry of one of the most quoted and versatile designers in Paris: Hervé Van der Straeten ♦

Artist and designer Hervé Van der Straeten, in jewelery has the same sculptural approach when designing a piece of furniture or a consumer object, for example, his bottle of the perfume J’Adore for Dior.

Bracciale in ottone martellato a mano e dorato 24 carati
Bracciale in ottone martellato a mano e dorato 24 carati

Elegant lines, contrasting materials, bold proportions, variations in shape for jewelry in 24 karat gold-plated brass, inspired by surrealism, Asia and the Art Deco and produced in his studio in Paris. Known in France for winning numerous awards, he likes to mix geometrical with baroque and create optical illusions. M.d.B.

Collana in ottone placcato oro
Collana in ottone placcato oro
Collana a catena in ottone placcato oro
Collana a catena in ottone placcato oro
Orecchini lunghi con agata e ottone placcato oro
Orecchini lunghi con agata e ottone placcato oro
Orecchini in ottone martellato placcato oro
Orecchini in ottone martellato placcato oro
Hervé Van der Straeten, collana in metallo dorato
Hervé Van der Straeten, collana in metallo dorato
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *