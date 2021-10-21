









Savransky is the name of a family of diamond traders, based in Antwerp, the European capital of the most sought-after precious stone. But Joelle Savransky began her career in the fashion world, attending the Royal Academy of Antwerp and dealing with clothes. But the call of her roots was too strong: in 2013 the designer founded her jewelry company, Joelle Jewelry. The result is a mix that combines the tradition of diamond jewelery with fashion jewelery, more linked to the following trends. In short, real jewels, but also in tune with current times.



Naturally, the family environment has contributed to making the diamond something close. Her pieces are available in 25 countries around the world, as well as online, and according to the designer they mix Pop Rock and Punk Chic influences with true femininity, even with inspirations reminiscent of Victorian jewelry. The collections are made of gold-plated silver, that is vermeil, often also in a blackened version. And, of course, there is no shortage of small diamonds to enrich bracelets, rings and earrings.

















