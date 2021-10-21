









The rarefied Japanese paintings that have fascinated the generation of impressionist painters (and not only), transformed into high jewelry. To do so could only be a Japanese jeweler, Mikimoto. The name is synonymous with pearls: 120 years ago Kokichi Mikimoto managed to find a way to cultivate pearls, which until then were only very rare seafood. Cultured pearls are natural in all respects, with the difference that the molluscs that produce them are stimulated to create mother-of-pearl spheres. In any case, Mikimoto is not just a pearl jewelry manufacturer.



The latest high jewelery collection, called The Japanese Sense of Beauty, brings together the careful selection of pearls with the pictorial fantasy transformed into jewels with sapphires, diamonds, semi-precious stones. Some jewels in this collection really look like traditional Japanese watercolor landscapes on cardboard, in a bonsai version. And to wear the jewels was called the supermodel and actress Ai Tominaga. She too is a pearl, in her own way.

















