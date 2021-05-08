Jewels by Thais Bernardes for Brazilian hospitals











Jewels to help Brazilian hospitals besieged by covid: this is the initiative of jewelry designer Thais Bernardes, who offers the public two of her creations: the Amor medal (in rhodium-plated 925 silver) from the Palavras collection, and the Dreamcatcher necklace (in 925 silver and 925 gold plated silver). Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Brazilian Red Cross, to support it in the purchase of respirators for hospitals in the north-east of the country, one of the regions most affected by the virus.

In this very difficult moment, in the midst of the health crisis that is going through my country, I thought it was my duty to help in some way, to lend a hand. The situation of public hospitals in Brazil is chaotic, and in my small way, I want to make my contribution in this fight against covid-19.

Thais Bernardes

Born and raised in Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais, Thais Bernardes moved to Italy in 2003, in her early twenties, to pursue a career as a model, she cultivated her passion for jewelry in parallel, attending courses in gemology and design with a specialization in Fashion Brand Management. She lives in Milan and in 2015 she founded the brand that bears her name. In the anti-covid campaign she is helped by two Brazilian friends, the ex-velina Thais Wiggers and the ex-model Nathalia Santos in this solidarity campaign. Dreamcatcher necklace: versions in 925 silver and 925 silver gold plated 159 euros, Amor necklace in 925 rhodium-plated silver 90 euros.