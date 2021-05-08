vetrina — May 8, 2021 at 4:50 am

The roots of Yvonne Léon




New Jewelery by Yvonne Léon, a French designer who is climbing the jewelery steps ♦

For those who are not French, it is good to point out that Esmod is the most famous private school for studying fashion. It is the school where parisian Yvonne Léon studied to then work as a stylist and editorial assistant before returning to her roots. The family business, which operates between Canada and France, is in fact jewelry, and in particular vintage jewelry. Yvonne Léon’s creations are often inspired from what she finds in in flea markets and antique shops.

Orecchini a forma di cavalluccio marino in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, zaffiri e tsavoriti
But it’s not nostalgia: jewels «are the testimony of her originality and eccentric» she says of herself. In short, jewels of the past but reviewed with modern taste and techniques, using only 18k gold and selected precious stones. Among her favorite subjects are animals: for example delicate bees with pearl and diamond, that are transformed into rings. But also owls, seahorses, crabs, or leaves, always with a personal touch. Margherita Donato

Anello chevalier in oro giallo 18 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati e singolo diamante
Orecchino in oro giallo 18 carati e tsavoriti
Orecchino singolo in oro giallo 9 carati, zaffiri gialli, diamanti grigi, spinello nero
Anello in oro giallo 9 carati, smalto, diamanti grigi, spinello nero
Orecchini in oro giallo 9 carati, ametista, zaffiri rosa, arancioni e gialli
