The roots of Yvonne Léon











New Jewelery by Yvonne Léon, a French designer who is climbing the jewelery steps ♦

For those who are not French, it is good to point out that Esmod is the most famous private school for studying fashion. It is the school where parisian Yvonne Léon studied to then work as a stylist and editorial assistant before returning to her roots. The family business, which operates between Canada and France, is in fact jewelry, and in particular vintage jewelry. Yvonne Léon’s creations are often inspired from what she finds in in flea markets and antique shops.



But it’s not nostalgia: jewels «are the testimony of her originality and eccentric» she says of herself. In short, jewels of the past but reviewed with modern taste and techniques, using only 18k gold and selected precious stones. Among her favorite subjects are animals: for example delicate bees with pearl and diamond, that are transformed into rings. But also owls, seahorses, crabs, or leaves, always with a personal touch.