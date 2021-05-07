High jewelry for the centenary of Chanel N.5











There are numbers considered magical for some cultures, such as 3, 7, 13, 17. But for Chanel the magic number, especially for the House’s budgets, is 5. And on May 5, the fifth month of the year, it was the best time to present the new high jewelery collection inspired, guess what, by the perfume that is the king of the French brand, Chanel No5. A perfume that in 2021 celebrates its centenary and is celebrated with 123 high-value jewels, the largest collection in Chanel’s history. The famous Chanel No5, in fact, was composed by Ernest Beaux and Gabrielle Chanel in 1921.

