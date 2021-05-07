High jewelry for the centenary of Chanel N.5

There are numbers considered magical for some cultures, such as 3, 7, 13, 17. But for Chanel the magic number, especially for the House’s budgets, is 5. And on May 5, the fifth month of the year, it was the best time to present the new high jewelery collection inspired, guess what, by the perfume that is the king of the French brand, Chanel No5. A perfume that in 2021 celebrates its centenary and is celebrated with 123 high-value jewels, the largest collection in Chanel’s history. The famous Chanel No5, in fact, was composed by Ernest Beaux and Gabrielle Chanel in 1921.
The collection includes (obviously) five lines inspired by the perfume cap, the bottle, the number five, the floral notes and the sillage, the trail created by a perfume when it is worn on the skin. A preview of the collection had already been presented a couple of months ago: a necklace inspired by the perfume bottle with an (obvious) 55.55 carat emerald-cut octagonal diamond in the center. The pieces that will remain most etched in memory will probably be those with a design reminiscent of the cap or bottle of the famous perfume, while the jewels inspired by the ethereal fragrance of Chanel No5 are still exceptional, even if less associated with the centenary aroma. The collection also includes a spiral watch bracelet in pearls and gold.