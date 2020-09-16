Jessica McCormack plays with Livewire











There is an old game, widespread in the Anglo-Saxon world, called Buzzwire. It consists of guiding an electrically controlled metal circle along a cable that has an irregular path. It was this game, together with the funfair, with the breathtaking rides, that inspired Jessica McCormack’s new Livewire collection. And the name, which also indicates electric cables, is also a play on words that refers to the expression Beat The Buzzer, which indicates a victory achieved at the last available moment, for example when in the game of basketball a player makes a deciding point just before the game ends.



In short, a playful collection, but the result is jewelry that doesn’t joke: yellow and black gold, large diamonds, rings with softened edges for a setting with an invisible outline, leaving one side of the diamond without metal. Prices are accordingly proportionate: from 20,000 to 45,000 pounds, with the exception of a pair of earrings without stones, which stops at 4,800. Livewire, in short, is a game not for everyone, but those who can afford it will have fun.















