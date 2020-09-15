ANELLI, vetrina — September 15, 2020 at 4:03 am

The art of Cada




Artworks such as jewelry. Indeed, jewels created for Cada by three artists: Aaron Curry, Jonathan Meese and Andy Hope 1930. The experiment continues.
What looked like only a experiment, goes on. Contemporary art and jewelry to a large scale have married up with Cada, German brand that looks to the imagination and the creative to offer something new. Indeed, compared to the initial launch, few years ago, the collection which includes three lines designed by contemporary artists, Aaron Curry, Jonathan Meese and Andy Hope 1930, continues and grows. The idea is to Herbert Kopp, founder of Cada, who is a friend of the three.

Bull Ring di Aaron Curry, in oro rosa 18 kt con diamanti color champagne
Bull Ring di Aaron Curry, in oro rosa 18 kt con diamanti color champagne

In short, the imagination goes from art galleries to the toes of the wearer of the Curry rings, or neck of those who adopt the Meese chains. The three artists are not the first to grapple with the jewelry: masters such as Alexander Calder, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso have placed at the service of earrings or bracelets their creativity. The pieces of the three collections, one for each artist, however, are considered works of art and their price goes accordingly. Gold and precious stones, in fact, but able to arouse amazement that one feels in front of a work of art. This, at least, is the aim of Cada. They succeeded? Judge for yourself. Federico Graglia

Moon Ring di Aaron Curry, in oro bianco 18 kt annerito e zaffiri blu-
Moon Ring di Aaron Curry, in oro bianco 18 kt annerito e zaffiri blu-

Moon Ring di Aaron Curry in oro bianco 18kt
Moon Ring di Aaron Curry in oro bianco 18kt

Moon Ring di Aaron Curry in oro giallo 18kt

Anello Justice in oro giallo 18 kt dell'artista Andy Hope (1930)
Anello Justice in oro giallo 18 kt dell’artista Andy Hope (1930)

Anello Devil Sun in oro bianco 18 kt radiato nero con diamanti neri dell'artista Andy Hope (1930)
Anello Devil Sun in oro bianco 18 kt radiato nero con diamanti neri dell’artista Andy Hope (1930)

Anello Devil Sun in oro giallo 18 kt dell'artista Andy Hope (1930)
Anello Devil Sun in oro giallo 18 kt dell’artista Andy Hope (1930)

Anello in oro bianco 18 kt con tre diamanti di Jonathan Meese
Anello in oro bianco 18 kt con tre diamanti di Jonathan Meese

Ciondolo Toni in oro rosa 18 kt di Jonathan Meese
Ciondolo Toni in oro rosa 18 kt di Jonathan Meese

Ciondolo Sos Love in oro giallo 18 kt di Jonathan Meese
Ciondolo Sos Love in oro giallo 18 kt di Jonathan Meese







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *