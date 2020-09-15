The art of Cada











Artworks such as jewelry. Indeed, jewels created for Cada by three artists: Aaron Curry, Jonathan Meese and Andy Hope 1930. The experiment continues.

What looked like only a experiment, goes on. Contemporary art and jewelry to a large scale have married up with Cada, German brand that looks to the imagination and the creative to offer something new. Indeed, compared to the initial launch, few years ago, the collection which includes three lines designed by contemporary artists, Aaron Curry, Jonathan Meese and Andy Hope 1930, continues and grows. The idea is to Herbert Kopp, founder of Cada, who is a friend of the three.



In short, the imagination goes from art galleries to the toes of the wearer of the Curry rings, or neck of those who adopt the Meese chains. The three artists are not the first to grapple with the jewelry: masters such as Alexander Calder, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso have placed at the service of earrings or bracelets their creativity. The pieces of the three collections, one for each artist, however, are considered works of art and their price goes accordingly. Gold and precious stones, in fact, but able to arouse amazement that one feels in front of a work of art. This, at least, is the aim of Cada. They succeeded? Judge for yourself. Federico Graglia

























