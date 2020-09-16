The Goddess Garden by Pasquale Bruni











Between nature and sentiment, luxury and idealism: the Goddess Garden collection by Pasquale Bruni contains the elements that characterize the production of the jewelery brand from Valenza (Italy). The theme of the garland with four-petal flowers, made with white and champagne diamond pavé on white or pink gold, also alternated on the same jewel, is a classic of the Maison. In this case the petals are accompanied by large drop-cut morganites or tanzanites.



The Garden of the Goddesses shines in the flower of the moonlight and contains the essence of every Woman in the beauty of her emotions that in a tear of joy become Gemma.

Eugenia Bruni, creative director of Pasquale Bruni



The innovative particularity is the concept of “multiplicity” in the wear: the necklace can be transformed into five different jewels thanks to its decomposition. Each single flower has its own individual mobility, so that the jewel can accompany the movement of the body, with safe and invisible closures that follow one another without any interruption. The matching necklace and earrings can culminate in morganite or tanzanite drops. The collection is completed by the bracelet that transforms into a chocker by joining an accessory bracelet in black velvet, again with diamond flowers on closure.















