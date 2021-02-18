In the West with PdPaola











Do you know who Calamity Jane was? She was an exuberant woman active in the late nineteenth century in the Far West. Perhaps she would have liked the Arizona jewelry collection by PdPaola, a brand created in 2014 in Barcelona by Paola Sasplugas and her brother Humbert with an investment of 200 euros. Today her minimalist jewels have conquered first the Spanish millennials and then those of many other countries and, of course, the business has also taken off. Among the unusual proposals of PdPaola there is also this Arizona collection inspired by the world of the Far West, cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo and duels seen in many films.



The collection, therefore, includes pendants in the shape of icons of the West, such as cacti, dice, colt or horseshoes. The charms are functional for earrings, to be worn in pairs or individually, for bracelets and necklaces made of rolo link chain. All the jewels are in 925 silver with an 18-karat yellow gold plating, with the addition of cubic zirconia crystals.















