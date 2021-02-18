The royal flowers of Meissen











Meissen is not only one of the most famous brands in the world for ceramics. For some time the German house has been offering a good production of jewelry. Of course, jewelry often also uses ceramic elements, a material that has also been chosen by other big brands or by artist-designers such as Wallace Chan. But the Meissen porcelain jewelry production is much older: it dates back to the beginning of the manufacture, in the 18th century. Under the aegis of royal court jeweler and goldsmith Johann Jacob Irminger, the factory was already producing accessories in white porcelain as early as 1714, only a few years after the invention of this new material. In short, today’s Meissen jewels continue an ancient tradition.



An example description is the 1739 Royal Blossom spring mood collection. The porcelain flowers are handmade and in each of them there is a white diamond set. The flowers are mounted on 18K yellow or pink gold. The date to which the collection refers has a precise meaning: this decorative motif was created in 1739 at the behest of King Augustus III for his wife Maria Josepha. And nearly 300 years later, porcelain flowers have been reinterpreted as jewels.















