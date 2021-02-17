Inhorgenta also canceled











It was obvious, but now the official news has arrived: Inhorgenta Munich, which was scheduled for April 15-19, has also been canceled. Germany’s most important jewelery and watch fair has announced the elimination of the event for 2021. The cause is obvious, and what is known is not worth repeating. Inhorgenta, among other things, had already been postponed compared to the normal schedule in February. Nothing to do: the next appointment has been scheduled for 11-14 February 2022. Like other exhibition companies, Inhorgenta has also provided a digital alternative, Trendfactory, for autumn 2021.



Unfortunately, recent developments in relation to the coronavirus pandemic have not moved in the direction we were hoping for. There are still far-reaching restrictions on international travel and contacts. Furthermore, the spread of the mutated virus poses a significant risk in terms of further infection process. Even if a fair in person were possible in the first half of the year thanks to the local Munich situation, Inhorgenta Munich would not be able to live up to being a very successful international flagship event. We have therefore decided to cancel Inhorgenta Munich 2021.

Klaus Dittrich, president and CEO of Messe München














