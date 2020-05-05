In Naples the tradition of Ferrara Gifè











In Naples (Italy), one of the goldsmiths with greater tradition is Ferrara Gifè, an acronym for Gianluca Ferrara, son of Luigi Ferrara, the founder of the company. After attending the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, Luigi Ferrara founded the company in 1972. The study of past painters and sculptors probably influenced the jeweler’s style. Its production, in fact, has nothing of the minimalism of many contemporary jewels, but largely reflects the decorative criteria of the past. Many jewels, such as earrings or bracelets, are anchored, in fact, to the aesthetic taste of the Renaissance, Art Deco or Art Nouveau. In short, many jewels have an elaborate and vintage style.



In the Ferrara Gifé catalog, in any case, there are also examples of more modern design. In the production, moreover, there are the jewels made with coral, which is the specialty of the goldsmiths of Naples and surroundings. Furthermore, alongside gold and precious stones, Ferrara Gifè often uses pearls.

















