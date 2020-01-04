









The brand IDoni was launched by Nuova Jolly Oreficerie, a Arezzo-based company leader in the production of medals with the image of the Madonna and crosses: “The idea is that of a collection with a religious theme, but only whispered”, he explained at the moment of the baptism (of the brand) Monica Fin, project consultant. Crosses and ex-voto hearts become pendants added to bracelets and earrings.



The jewels are often composed with an elastic thread coated with silver plated in the six colors, including yellow and pink gold, but not only. «These are necklaces and bracelets with one or more threads that adapt to the wrist, but the main characteristic is that they are double-sided objects, on one side the white or black mother of pearl and on the other the religious sign, so as to allow who wears it to show his faith or not. For this I use the word whispered », adds Fin. The Cammeo collection, on the other hand, is characterized by diamond-working, enriched by a central cameo with soft colors.















