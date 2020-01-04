COLLANE, Orecchini, vetrina — January 4, 2020 at 5:00 am

The Irish myths told through Grainne Morton’s compositions





Compositions that seem to come from a Kandisky painting inspired by Calder’s sculptures: Grainne Morton’s earrings and necklaces are a kaleidoscope of shapes, colors and, above all, ideas. Forget precious stones and gold jewelry: those of the British designer are fun. She composes them herself in her laboratory in Edinburgh, Scotland. Above all, the imagination is affected by the variety of elements that make up the different objects. On the other hand, she, Grainne Morton, explains that if she were an animal, without a doubt she would be a magpie, birds famous for being attracted to small shiny objects.

Orecchini in argento dorato 18 carati, madreperla, vetro vintage, pietra di sole, quarzo rosa, perla, cammeo, lapislazzuli, corallo, turchese, quarzo galvanizzato
Grainne also explains that she has accumulated an incredible collection of objects to be used in her jewelry, from buttons to corals, from vintage glass to natural stones. Born and raised in Northern Ireland, she has not lost her roots and attraction towards folklore, music and fairy tales of the country in which she was born.

Orecchini in argento dorato 18 carati, vetro, opale, crisoprasio, pietra di luna olor pesca, granato, labradorite, corallo, turchese, perla, malachite
The designer moved to Edinburgh in the late 1980s to study at the Edinburgh College of Art and began collecting small antiques and for decades this mix of different elements has been her trademark.
Orecchini in argento placcato oro 18k, cammeo, lapislazzuli, conchiglia, perla, opale e tormalina
anello in argento placcato oro e vetro antico
Collana con bottoni antichi, laboradite, perla, pietra di luna, conchiglia vintage, lapislazzuli, vetro vintage, opale, turchese, smalto
Collana in argento placcato oro
Argento placcato oro 18k, smalto antico, bottone antico, perla, lapislazzuli, cammeo, quarzo rosa, labradorite, cammeo, conchiglia abalone, vetro vintage
Orecchini con bottoni, e strass vintage incastonati in argento placcato oro 18k
