The Irish myths told through Grainne Morton’s compositions











Compositions that seem to come from a Kandisky painting inspired by Calder’s sculptures: Grainne Morton’s earrings and necklaces are a kaleidoscope of shapes, colors and, above all, ideas. Forget precious stones and gold jewelry: those of the British designer are fun. She composes them herself in her laboratory in Edinburgh, Scotland. Above all, the imagination is affected by the variety of elements that make up the different objects. On the other hand, she, Grainne Morton, explains that if she were an animal, without a doubt she would be a magpie, birds famous for being attracted to small shiny objects.



Grainne also explains that she has accumulated an incredible collection of objects to be used in her jewelry, from buttons to corals, from vintage glass to natural stones. Born and raised in Northern Ireland, she has not lost her roots and attraction towards folklore, music and fairy tales of the country in which she was born.



The designer moved to Edinburgh in the late 1980s to study at the Edinburgh College of Art and began collecting small antiques and for decades this mix of different elements has been her trademark.















