The symbol of Rome is a she-wolf nursing two twins. Zannetti is a Roman jewelry and accessories company based a few steps from the luxury street of the Italian capital, via Condotti. But its twins are instead cufflinks, a different type: they are those that are worn on the wrist of a man’s shirt but, in fact, nothing prevents a woman from choosing them. The cufflinks are flanked by the classic jewels proposed by the small Maison and accessories that include products such as perfumes, key rings or writing tools.
A story that began in 1982 with Riccardo Zannetti, founder and inventor of the brand, and also a specialist in the watchmaking sector. The timepieces, produced in a few copies a year, have become a collector’s item. 40 years after the birth of the company, the brand in the meantime has expanded its field of action which includes, in fact, also cufflinks. They are made of enameled silver, with the addition of a good dose of imagination. The price on average fluctuates between 150 and 300 euros, which places them in the category of gift items.