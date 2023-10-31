The Dutch model Rianne Van Rompaey is the protagonist of the Christmas campaign by Graff, one of the great Maisons in London. The campaign is titled I Wish, with the hope that the wish for a super i Graff jewel will be fulfilled. The protagonists, in addition to the model, are the jewels designed by the former director of Vogue Paris, Emmanuelle Alt, and photographed by Mikael Jansson in the legendary Villa La Vigie on the French Riviera. Jewelery that shows off beautiful gems and precious stones: emeralds, rubies, yellow and white diamonds.

The Graff festive season is a celebration of opulent colour, luminosity and joy. A collection of our most special and enthralling jewels have been brought together in this campaign; magnificent creations to be worn, loved and treasured today and also to be passed down the generations, creating their own stories along the way – the ultimate Graff wish list.

Francois Graff, Chief Executive Officer of Graff



Graff is renowned for cutting and polishing many of the world’s most celebrated and precious stones. The Maison is among the world leaders for gems of grandeur and importance.

