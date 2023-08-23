Graff’s Precious Butterfly

A jewelery classic: butterflies. It is Graff, a London jeweler also known as the king of diamonds, who experiments with the combination of jewels and light flying insects. Butterflies, on the other hand, are a historical Graff motif: they have already inspired jewelery and watches. Captured by Graff in beautiful diamonds and gemstones, the collection offers styles ranging from delicate jewels for stacking, layering and everyday wear to fine jewelry creations. The Butterfly collection, launched with an advertising campaign, is also an example of the Maison’s special attention to the gem most loved by women, which finds application in the refined manufacturing of jewels.



The DNA of Graff is very distinctive, and while a stone-led design philosophy guides us, we are also inspired by the world around us. The outline of a butterfly, which has become synonymous with Graff, has, over the decades, offered us endless opportunities for reinterpretation. The inner fire and life a diamond holds within, make it the ideal medium to portray the natural beauty of the butterfly, and to give it permanence to endure through all of time.

Anne-Eva Geffroy, Design Director of Graff

The jewels in the collection alternate between round and marquise-cut diamonds, and clusters of pavé are crafted so that the jewels appear to dance when the jewels are worn. The compositions include a single or triple butterfly, for rings, pendants, earrings and necklaces.