









New jewels by Emi & Eve, the brand of an Italian designer born in London to help the Cambodian population ♦ ︎

Emi & Eve jewels are born from the creativity of a young designer, Cassandra Postema, graduated in Fashion and Textile Design at Central St. Martin College in London. A trip to Cambodia changed her life and gave her the right inspiration to start a project characterized by excellence in design, innovation and social responsibility.

Read also: Emi & Eve jewels for peace

Cassandra has therefore decided to create an opportunity through jewels made in Cambodia and inspired by nature and oriental philosophies. The artisans who work for Emi & Eve use the metal recovered by Cmac agents (Cambodia Mine Action Center) and by local fishermen.

The basic material used in all the collections is brass, derived from the recycling of war remnants extracted from Cambodian soil. The brass is then gold plated to keep the color unchanged over time, in some cases with the addition of natural and untreated stones.











