3% increase in attendance. Total media contacts over 230 million. Views of exhibitor profiles on the B2B online platform approximately 260 thousand (+30% compared to January 2023). The balance sheet of Vicenzaoro January seems rosy. And now Ieg, the company that organizes the most prestigious European jewelery fair, is preparing to invest 60 million to expand the spaces in view of the next event, set for 6 to 10 September 2024. In short, Vicenzaoro is not living 70 years bad.



The balance of the January edition also indicates that 141 countries around the world are present in Vicenza with exhibitors or buyers, up from 136 in 2023: 53% from Europe, 9.3% from the Middle East. Then, Asia (10.5%), Turkey (8%), North America especially for the USA (7.2%), Latin America (5.1%), Africa (4.9%). For individual countries, the largest increase was for China (+188%), Japan (+44%), Colombia (+38%), Brazil (+36%) and France (+25%). Jewellery, on the other hand, is experiencing a positive moment, even if some shadows arise, linked above all to international tensions.



There is also something new: from next year (2 to 4 September 2025) Ieg has planned a new international event: The Vicenza Symposium which inherits the experience of the Santa Fe Symposium, closed in 2022: an event born in the mid-eighties , with the aim of delving into the themes of jewelery production.

