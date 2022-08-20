









Jewelry, more crafts, more aesthetic, more art of composition: at the center of Italy, in one of the most beautiful medieval towns, Anagni, you can discover the ability of Giulia Sorvillo di Serino (www.giuliasorvillodiserino.com). The designer, after a degree, two masters and a course at Constance Spy Flower School in London in Flower Arrangement, has found its way into the creative world of jewelry. “The goal is to create luxury products made ​​by hand from natural elements, which are inspired by art and … affordable,” she says. She added that the foundation of every single creation “is the careful selection of materials in an environmentally friendly and eco-sustainability. The luxury for me must be luxocratico: a micro affordable luxury, ethical and essential experiences the pure materiality. ”

The models that inspire Giulia are nature and art. For the latter, the environment of Anagni (where there are a remarkables medieval frescoes) is a good crib. But she has widened the horizon, ranging from Vermeer to James Bond. For the nature, it depends. For example, the designer prefers freshwater pearls. And then her compositions she chooses white, gray, or pink, from natural elements.



Each piece is made entirely by hand with the use of natural and quality stones. Fantasy also in the choice of the jewels to be made: earrings, necklaces and bracelets, but also clutches, hair clips, cufflinks for shirts. They can also be found on sale in Rome in the bookshops of the Macro Museum and the Ara Pacis Museum as part of the retrospective dedicated to Henri Cartier-Bresson.