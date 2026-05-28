Four Petals for Boccadamo

Earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets from the Italian brand’s Nexma collection.

The name is rather unusual: Nexma. It’s the collection from the affordable Italian jewelry brand Boccadamo. The collection features jewelry made with white cubic zirconia pavé, which serves as a common thread throughout the sets along with the four-petal floral motif. The collection is crafted in rhodium-plated (white) bronze, or available in rose or yellow gold plating.



The Nexma jewelry line offers necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings: all with a four-petal motif reminiscent of the Camunian rose, one of the most famous rock carvings in the Camonica Valley. Its meaning is still a matter of debate among scholars. In any case, the motif dates back to the Iron Age, specifically from the 7th to the 1st century BC. However, the connection to the Nexma collection is likely entirely coincidental.

