Orecchini placcati oro rosa a fascia bombata in pavé di cubic zirconia e disegno a fiore
Orecchini placcati oro rosa a fascia bombata in pavé di cubic zirconia e disegno a fiore

Four Petals for Boccadamo

Earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets from the Italian brand’s Nexma collection.

The name is rather unusual: Nexma. It’s the collection from the affordable Italian jewelry brand Boccadamo. The collection features jewelry made with white cubic zirconia pavé, which serves as a common thread throughout the sets along with the four-petal floral motif. The collection is crafted in rhodium-plated (white) bronze, or available in rose or yellow gold plating.

Bracciale rigido placcato oro rosa a fascia bombata in pavé di cubic zirconia e disegno a fiore
Rose gold-plated bangle with a curved band and pavé cubic zirconia and a flower design

The Nexma jewelry line offers necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings: all with a four-petal motif reminiscent of the Camunian rose, one of the most famous rock carvings in the Camonica Valley. Its meaning is still a matter of debate among scholars. In any case, the motif dates back to the Iron Age, specifically from the 7th to the 1st century BC. However, the connection to the Nexma collection is likely entirely coincidental.
Girocollo placcato oro rosa con pendente a cerchio
Rose gold-plated necklace with hoop pendant

Girocollo placcato oro rosa con pavé di cubic zirconia
Rose gold-plated necklace with pavé cubic zirconia
Orecchini placcati oro rosa con pavé di cubic zirconia
Rose gold-plated earrings with pavé cubic zirconia

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