One Hundred Years of the Buccellati Boutique in Rome and a New Magnolia Brooch

In Rome, Buccellati presented a new design for the Magnolia brooch, a creation designed by Andrea Buccellati, the third creative generation. The brooch is inspired by the historic Magnolia brooches, and flower-shaped brooches in general, previously designed by Mario and Gianmaria Buccellati. The launch coincided with an event celebrating the centennial of the Maison’s Roman boutique. Opened in 1925 in the heart of Rome, on Via dei Condotti, the boutique was a point of reference for purchasing Buccellati jewelry for a century. Since its opening, the boutique has maintained its historic sign, chosen by Mario Buccellati: the typeface, called Barocchino, with gold flourishes that recall the intricate shapes of the jewelry.

The Buccellati boutique on Via dei Condotti in Rome

The gilded windows now feature a more minimalist design, while still retaining the classic feel of other Buccellati boutiques around the world. For the occasion, Buccellati has created a special selection of historic creations spanning the various decades of the Maison, from the 1920s to the present. These include jewels designed by Mario and Gianmaria Buccellati, as well as creations by Federico Buccellati, Mario’s second son, who was entrusted by his father to manage the Maison’s Rome branch and customer relations in the capital.
Margherita Buy, Andrea Buccellati, Mariacristina Buccellati

The Magnolia brooch presented here is a tribute to nature and also represents an evolution of the creations recently presented at the Saatchi Gallery in London, during the Flowers-Flora in Contemporary Art and Culture exhibition. While the Magnolia brooches in London were embellished with colored stone pistils, this one stands out for its choice of diamond.
Interior of the Buccellati boutique in Rome

Musone ring by Gianmaria Buccrellati (1980), one of the historic jewels on display in the boutique

