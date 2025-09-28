Prada’s new jewelry collection focuses on color contrasts

Prada presented its first high jewelry collection, Eternal Gold, in 2022. Couleur Vivante will follow in 2025, also made using 100% certified recycled gold. But instead of classic diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, the Italian brand has chosen semi-precious stones such as amethyst, aquamarine, Madeira citrine, pink morganite, and green peridot. The collection is presented in a campaign shot by David Sims and directed by Ferdinando Verderi, featuring three female brand ambassadors: American poet Amanda Gorman, actress Maya Hawke, and South Korean actor Kim Tae-Ri, portrayed with a mix of black and white (for the faces) and color (for the jewelry).



Note that each piece in the collection is registered on the Aura Consortium blockchain, a platform founded jointly by the LVMH group and Cartier: customers can trace the entire journey of their jewelry, from the rough stone to the polished setting, with independent gemological certification.



The collection utilizes the pastel color palette of the stones, alternating cool and warm tones. The design of the stones uses alternating triangular cuts, with teardrop or oval volumes: another contrast that adds interest to the jewelry.

