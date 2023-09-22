Collana girocollo Shine
Giovanni Raspini with Silver Shine

A jewel must shine, be noticed. And this is what the new Shine collection by Giovanni Raspini proposes, one of the novelties for autumn winter 2023-2024. The workmanship of the jewels is that favored by the Tuscan brand, with an alternation of sparkling and blackened silver. But, in addition, the choker necklace, chain with pendant and bracelet with a practical snap closure, as well as the ring and earrings that are part of this line adopt colorless and transparent cubic zirconia set in the metal, to make the jewels more attractive.

Ring from the Shine collection

The stones have a round cut, with clearly visible facets. The jewels of the Shine collection retain the typical elements of Giovanni Raspini, namely the textured volumes of the small spheres in molten and burnished silver.

Bracelet in silver and cubic zirconia Shine
Shine earrings in silver and cubic zirconia
Shine pendant

