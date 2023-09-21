A new manager joins Maison Marco Bicego, a Venetian fine jewelry brand: Alessandro Lo Re becomes Brand Director Italy. The manager has a degree in Political Science and has significant experience in the luxury jewelery sector, gained over the last six years within the French LVMH group for the high-end brand Fred Paris, where he came to hold the position of Sales Director Southern Europe. Since the beginning of his work experience, he has held commercial roles of increasing responsibility in the luxury sector in international companies such as Swarovski, Montblanc and Pomellato.

The appointment of Alessandro at the helm of the Italian market goes in the direction of strengthening and consolidating the positioning of the brand in one of the most strategic markets for us. We are happy to have managed to select a highly experienced personality and we are certain that his skills and vision will make a fundamental contribution to the brand’s future projects. His leadership will be able to guide the brand in its affirmation on the Italian territory, but also in the growth and transformation of the business.

Marco Bicego, founder and creative director

Lo Re will be responsible for the corporate strategy with a clear focus on the execution of the growth plan for the Italian market, the most important in Europe and home to the brand’s parent company.