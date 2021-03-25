Giovanni Raspini on the Silver Thread



x







One of Giovanni Raspini‘s new collections for spring 2021 is called Fili (threads) and is made, like others, with the lost-wax casting technique. As it is known, it is an ancient technique used for sculptures that was even introduced in the Bronze Age. According to archaeological findings, the lost wax technique was used as early as 3500 BC. by the Sardinian populations and has known a considerable diffusion especially in the art of Sardinia (Italy) and then in Greek and Roman art and in monumental sculpture.



The Fili collection uses the lost-wax casting technique to sculpt the volumes of the silver jewels, with an accentuated burnishing to accentuate the design. The jewels, in fact, are designed as if a silver thread were wrapped around it. In this way the movement is enhanced and the repetition of the stylistic concept achieves an interesting chiaroscuro effect. The collection features two necklaces, two bracelets, two rings and two hoop earrings.

















