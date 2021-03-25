Giordana Castellan with Frosted style



Giordana Castellan launches the new Frosted collection, presented at the We Are Jewelery event. The collection includes a series of gold rings and earrings. The characteristic is the accentuated volumes and, above all, the design that favors a surface composed of studied irregular grooves: slits that have the double objective of increasing the size without adding weight. In addition, the lines add movement to the jewel. In any case, they are perfectly homogeneous jewels to what is the production of the Vicenza brand, which is owned by Punto Oro Vi, which is famous for the use of the innovative electroforming technique, which allows the creation of jewelery large, but not heavy.

Born 30 years ago, Punto Oro Vi was founded by Giordana Perin. From a simple trading company with the aim of connecting Italian jewelers with customers around the world, the company has evolved into a manufacturing company, initially specializing in the production of molding. In 2001 the leap into jewelry with its own brand, Giordana Castellan, which combines its collections with the activity for wholesalers and distributors, expanding the field of action to Europe, the United States and the Middle East.













